Slip of the tongue: Adhir on row over him calling Murmu 'rashtrapatni'

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as rashtrapatni was a slip of the tongue, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a mountain out of a molehill over the issue. The BJP has accused the Congress of demeaning President Murmu and demanded an apology.One time I made an error...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:52 IST
Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a ''slip of the tongue'', Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a ''mountain out of a molehill'' over the issue. The BJP has accused the Congress of “demeaning” President Murmu and demanded an apology.

''One time I made an error... It was a slip of the tongue. What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to, to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them.

''Some ruling party members are deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is very unfortunate,'' the Congress leader told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

