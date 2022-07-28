Left Menu

'Insult to Odisha's daughter': Chaos in assembly over 'rashtrapatni' remark

Unable to run the House, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.After the adjournment of the House, the BJP members staged a protest on the assembly premises and demanded an unconditional apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhurys unacceptable remark against the president.BJPs deputy leader in the assembly BC Sethi said, The Congress does not know how to respect others and this is evident from Adhir Ranjans statement. Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi of BJP said, The Congress has not only insulted the president of India, but also Odishas daughter.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:54 IST
'Insult to Odisha's daughter': Chaos in assembly over 'rashtrapatni' remark
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos reigned supreme in the Odisha assembly on Thursday as opposition BJP MLAs protested over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

As soon as the House assembled, BJP members trooped into the Well and shouted slogans against the Congress after Chowdhury called Murmu ''rashtrapatni''.

Though Speaker BK Arukha urged the agitating MLAs to allow the House to proceed with the Question Hour, they did not pay any heed.

His assurance to the BJP MLAs that they would be allowed to raise the issue during the Zero Hour also did not yield any result. Unable to run the House, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.

After the adjournment of the House, the BJP members staged a protest on the assembly premises and demanded an unconditional apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhury's ''unacceptable'' remark against the president.

BJP's deputy leader in the assembly BC Sethi said, ''The Congress does not know how to respect others and this is evident from Adhir Ranjan's statement.'' Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi of BJP said, ''The Congress has not only insulted the president of India, but also Odisha's daughter. Sonia Gandhi must take action against Adhir Ranjan immediately.'' BJD MLA Raj Kishore Das from Murmu's Mayurbhanj district also condemned the Congress leader’s remark.

Both BJD and Congress members were silent in the House when the BJP MLAs were protesting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022