Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi must apologise for Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark on Prez: BJP spokesperson Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday said Congress president Sonia Gandhi must apologise to the nation over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys derogatory remark against President Droupadi Murmu.Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, referred to Murmu as rashtrapatni while talking to the media during his partys protests over a host of issues.Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed protests by BJP members against Chowdhurys remark and were adjourned twice amid the uproar.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-07-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 14:24 IST
Sonia Gandhi must apologise for Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark on Prez: BJP spokesperson Patra
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday said Congress president Sonia Gandhi must apologise to the nation over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's ''derogatory'' remark against President Droupadi Murmu.

Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, referred to Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed protests by BJP members against Chowdhury's remark and were adjourned twice amid the uproar. The BJP MPs too sought an apology from the Congress president over Chowdhury's remark.

Talking to reporters here, Patra said, Sonia Gandhi has appointed Chowdhury as the leader in Lok Sabha to speak and he has made a ''derogatory'' remark against President Murmu. Therefore, the Congress chief must apologise to the nation.

Reacting to Congress' stand that Chowdhury has already apologised for the comment, Patra said the MP needs to be ''punished'' for demeaning the country's highest constitutional post.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm and Rajya Sabha till 3 pm on Thursday amid noisy scenes as BJP members strongly protested against Chowdhury's remark on Murmu.

The Congress leader told reporters outside Parliament that referring to Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a ''slip of the tongue'' and accused the BJP of making a ''mountain out of a molehill'' over the issue.

The president is called 'rashtrapati' in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022