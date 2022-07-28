Left Menu

Modi govt has failed to create job, says NCP; cites DoPT's Lok Sabha data

Unemployment is at its highest today owing to failed policies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:27 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra on Thursday slammed the Union government for failing to generate the promised two crore jobs per year.

The Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has informed the Lok Sabha that 22 crore applications were received for government jobs since 2014 but only 7.22 lakh applications were considered, the NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

This means only 0.32 per cent of the applicants got jobs and over 99 per cent were rejected, he said in a statement.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power promising huge job opportunities to the youth. But the reality is far from perception. Unemployment is at its highest today owing to failed policies. But the Modi government is besieged only with politics of hatred and divide and, hence, has no time for developmental issues of inclusion and growth,'' he claimed.

