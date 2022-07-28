Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to visit India
President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will pay a four-day visit to India from August 1 with an aim to further bolster bilateral ties.
Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it will provide an opportunity to review the relations and take the cooperation forward.
Solih is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Maldivian President is also set to visit Mumbai.
