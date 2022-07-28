Karnataka Congress chief flays killing of BJP Youth Wing worker

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar on Thursday condemned the killing of a Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing worker and asserted that after CM Basavraj Bommai-led government came to power in the state, various violent incidents have occurred. He further said that nobody should politicise the incident and there should be a fair investigation into the case.

DK Shivkumar in his statement said, "Since this govt has come, there are various incidents taking place. They're not able to protect anyone. Let there be a fair investigation, we shouldn't politicise this issue. We condemn this incident". Earlier, on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the culprits behind the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker will be arrested soon and punished as per law. The CM also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that they will get justice.

"People are outraged when an innocent person is killed, I appeal to everyone to be peaceful and patient. Instruction has been given to arrest the murderers as soon as possible," he said. The incident triggered widespread protests, following which Section 144 was imposed in Karnataka's Puttur. The mortal remains of Nettaru were kept in a government hospital in Puttur and heavy police have been deployed outside the hospital.

CM Bommai spoke with state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and police officials in connection with the incident. He said, "I have already spoken to the Home Minister and the SP regarding the murder issue. Now, some things cannot be said openly...Murdered by deceit. The accused will be arrested and will be given severe punishment. This murder is a conspiracy...The government will take measures." The state chief had earlier expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of the BJP worker and assured them that justice will be served soon. "The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti" tweeted Bommai on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)