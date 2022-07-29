Left Menu

"It was not a slip of tongue", says Kiren Rijiju on Rashtrapatni remark

Commenting on the row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rahtrapatni" remark, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the act was not a slip of tongue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:54 IST
Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Commenting on the row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rahtrapatni" remark, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the act was not a slip of tongue. "It was not a slip of tongue. If you watch the clip, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clearly (referred to President Murmu as) 'Rashtrapati' twice, then he called her 'Rashtrapatni," said Rijiju while speaking to ANI.

"Such matters should not be taken lightly," he added. Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" remark about President Draupadi Murmu led to political storm with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruptions.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for making the comment and sought an apology. She also attacked Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remarks alleging that the Congress leader "sanctioned the humiliation" of President Murmu. In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

Smriti Irani alleged that Congress workers and leaders "continue to demean the Office of the President of India" Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, however, told the media that he had mistakenly used the term "rashtrapatni" and alleged that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

