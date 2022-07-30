BJP worker's killing: ABVP workers protest outside Karnataka Home Minister's residence seeking ban on SDPI

Days after the murder of a BJP worker, workers of BJP's youth wing on Saturday protested out state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence here demanding a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and organisations linked to it. The protest comes in the wake of incidents like riots in DG Halli and KG Halli riots and also the killing of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that he understood the sentiment of the youth wing workers. "I understand their sentiments, and the government is also thinking in that regard. I will invite ABVP members and talk to them." he said. The BJP led by Basavaraj Bommai is Karanataka's ruling party. However, recent incidents, especially Nattaru's murder, have angered many party workers who want the killers to be brought to book. Some in the party believe the perpetrators to be linked to the SDPI and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Following the incident, opposition parties also attacked the Karanataka government. Taking a dig at the state government, Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, "If Araga Jnanendra is not removed, it will be difficult for people to come out of their homes in the state."

"Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, who did not condemn the serial killings of Dakshina Kannada, did not arrest the perpetrators and put them in jail, but justified their atrocities as action-reaction, is responsible for this," Siddaramaiah said on Twitter. He claimed that the law and order situation in the state had hugely worsened. "After the murder of Masood and Praveen Nettaru in Sulya, the murder of a young man named Fazil in Suratkhal is proof that peace and order in the state has completely collapsed. An incompetent Home Secretary seems to have no control over the police department. Because of this, the perpetrators have continued the carnage in a frenzy. Irrespective of party, creed, caste and religion, the murderers should be found out and put in jail," he added.

Through a series of tweets, the former chief minister gave vent to his anger claiming that it was very unfortunate that the state BJP government was "calculating the political profit and loss" rather than act effectively. (ANI)

