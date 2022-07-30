Maha govt yet to issue aid to farmers affected by rains, crop damage, says Ajit Pawar
The state government must act quickly and tell distressed farmers not to contemplate suicide, he said.Incidentally, a woman whose husband had committed suicide on Friday due to lack of aid to tide over losses had met Pawar during the day.The chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are touring here and there.
- Country:
- India
Even a fortnight after floods damaged crops in different parts of Maharashtra and put farmers in distress, no help has come from the state government, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.
The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly was speaking at the start of his tour of rain-affected areas in Nanded in the state's Marathwada region.
''Fifteen days have passed since heavy rains and floods but no financial aid has been issued to farmers. The state government must act quickly and tell distressed farmers not to contemplate suicide,'' he said.
Incidentally, a woman whose husband had committed suicide on Friday due to lack of aid to tide over losses had met Pawar during the day.
''The chief minister (Eknath Shinde) and deputy chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) are touring here and there. Are these tours important or providing help to farmers,'' he asked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, major rivers flowing above danger mark
Maharashtra: 1 held, 4 booked for negligence in Vasai landslide incident
73-kg heroin seized from Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva port: Punjab Police
73 kg heroin seized from Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva port: Punjab Police
No passage of bills amid din: Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar