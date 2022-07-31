Left Menu

Samajwadi Party announces Kirti Kol as its candidate for UP Legislative Council bypoll

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:07 IST
Samajwadi Party announces Kirti Kol as its candidate for UP Legislative Council bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced Kirti Kol as its candidate for the by-elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council scheduled on August 11.

The party said Kol will file her nomination papers on August 1.

''Kirti Kol Ji will be the official candidate of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election. She has been an SP candidate from the Chhanbe seat in Mirzapur constituency and represents the tribal community,'' it said in a tweet.

On Saturday, the BJP declared its Gorakhpur regional president Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Kashi region vice president Nirmala Paswan as its official candidates.

The two seats on which the bypolls are to be held fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party's Ahmad Hassan and the resignation of BJP's Thakur Jaiveer Singh, who won the recent assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022