JMM leader claims BJP trying to destabilise Jharkhand govt, says 'script drafted'

After Jharkhand Congress MLAs were held with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal on Saturday, senior JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya took a dig at the BJP claiming that the 'script for the episode' was 'drafted' two years ago. "The script for the episode which unfolded yesterday was being drafted for the last two years. This is BJP's tactics to destabilise a government by hook or crook.

Further speaking on BJP trying to destabilize the JMM-Cong coalition government in Jharkhand, he said, "After 20 years, a pre-poll coalition was formed. In such a situation, if attempts are made to topple the government, it is like weakening democracy." "BJP's motto is that they will form the government where they win the elections, and they will definitely form the government where they did not win the elections," he added.

Exuding confidence that the JMM-Congress coalition government will again come back to power in 2024, the JMM leader said, "JMM is very confident that its MLAs are intact, and the coalition will form government in 2024 too." Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal Kongari-- were detained in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday evening after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle.

The Congress party on Sunday suspended three MLAs, who were held with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal on Saturday, with immediate effect. Addressing a press conference today, the general secretary and party in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, Avinash Pande said, "The three MLAs, who were held with a mountain of cash yesterday, have been suspended from the party with immediate effect."

Right after this political blame game started. Congress, in clear words, termed it as BJP's conspiracy to topple the Jharkhand government. Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Congress for their allegations.

Talking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "Whenever Congress or leaders from the Jharkhand government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word 'destabilization' like Pakistan's government use Kashmir word. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP." Notably, JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)-Congress alliance is in power in Jharkhand and BJP is in Opposition. (ANI)

