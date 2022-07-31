Left Menu

Only 20 first time legislators attend training programme for new Rajya Sabha MPs

Only around 20 new members of Parliament attended the two-day orientation programme for the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs out of about 60 first time legislators in the Upper House, sources said on Sunday.The orientation programme arranged by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat is a way for new members to learn Parliament etiquettes and norms from senior parliamentarians.Sources said while out of around 30 new MPs of the BJP, three attended the programme held on July 30 and 31, TMCs lone new MP did not attend it.

Only 20 first time legislators attend training programme for new Rajya Sabha MPs
Sources said while out of around 30 new MPs of the BJP, three attended the programme held on July 30 and 31, TMC's lone new MP did not attend it. Only two of the AAP's seven MPs turned up for the training. The JDU had two attendees, while the Left combined had five MPs present.

‘Sprint Queen’ P T Usha was the only nominated MP present on both days and attended every session which is of roughly 45 minutes each.

''It is shameful that the newly-elected MPs did not even have the courtesy to attend the training programme. Specially, the BJP which has about 30 MPs, only three could manage to attend,'' said an Opposition leader.

Sources said the saffron party had requested the Rajya Sabha (RS) Secretariat to prepone the date of the programme to July 23 and 24 because of a party event scheduled on July 30-31, but it did not materialise because the speakers were already finalised.

The speakers for the programme include senior BJP leaders Laxmikant Bajpai and Bhupendra Yadav, who spoke on legislations in Rajya Sabha.

While TMC MP Derek O' Brien spoke on how to raise matters of public importance in Parliament, Abhishek Manu Singhvi spoke on parliamentary privileges. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh spoke on the role of the Rajya Sabha and its contribution to Indian democracy, NCP's Vandana Chavan spoke on the different committees of parliament.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had on Saturday suggested the newly-elected and nominated parliamentarians of the House to perform, reform and transform for the betterment of society.

While addressing the two-day orientation event via video conferencing, Naidu further advised them to be regular in attending the proceedings of the House.

The chairman told the MPs, ''Dignity, discipline, devotion and dedication will make you better.” PTI ASG ASG SRY SRY

