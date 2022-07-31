Left Menu

Not involved in any scam, ED action based on false evidence; won't surrender: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that he was not involved in any scam and that the Enforcement Directorates ED action against him was based on false evidence.He said will die, but will neither surrender nor quit the Shiv Sena.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 17:08 IST
Shiv Sena ledaer Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that he was not involved in any scam and that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against him was based on false evidence.

He said will die, but will neither surrender nor quit the Shiv Sena. The Rajya Sabha member said this in tweets, which he posted soon after the central agency started conducting a search at his residence in suburban Bhandup on Sunday morning in connection with a money laundering case. Raut had skipped two summonses issued to him by the ED for questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. He had appeared before the central agency on July 1 to record his statement.

''False action, false evidence. I will die, but will not surrender. I will never leave Shiv Sena. I swear by Balasaheb Thackeray that I am not involved in any scam. He taught us to fight and I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena,'' Raut said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

