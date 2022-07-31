Left Menu

Guj: Arvind Kejriwal to address public rally in Saurashtra tomorrow

The AAP chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground Railway Colony at 3 pm in Veraval and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming elections, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 17:32 IST
Guj: Arvind Kejriwal to address public rally in Saurashtra tomorrow
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and visit a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said on Sunday.

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

The AAP leader will address a public meeting in Saurashtra and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

''Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm tomorrow. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district,'' he said. The AAP chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming elections, he said. After the rally, Kejriwal will leave for Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.

Kejriwal addressed a gathering of traders in Rajkot last week, during which he offered them five ''guarantees'' if the AAP comes to power in the state.

With the state Assembly election due later this year, the AAP has been positioning itself as an alternative to both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022