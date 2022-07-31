Left Menu

Amid allegations of unauthorised nod to film studios in Mumbai, Cong leader Aslam Shaikh meets Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:14 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader and former state minister Aslam Shaikh on Sunday met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's south Mumbai residence, sources said.

While neither side disclosed the purpose of the meeting or details of what was discussed, it comes at a time when former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Shaikh had given unauthorised permissions to some film studios in Madh area in the north of the metropolis.

Somaiya, who made the allegations last week, had said these ''irregularities'' took place between 2019 and 2022, when Shaikh was minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

