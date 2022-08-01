Left Menu

UK's Zahawi backs Truss as next Conservative Party leader - The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 03:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 03:39 IST
British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi formally endorsed Liz Truss to be the next Conservative Party leader, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Foreign secretary Truss "will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way," Zahawi wrote in The Telegraph. Zahawi, who took over as finance minister from Rishi Sunak early July, was eliminated from the UK leadership contest in the first vote after he failed to get the required minimum of 30 votes.

Attorney General Suella Braverman and Chair of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat, who were both eliminated from the race, are also backing Truss in the leadership contest.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

