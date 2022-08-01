Left Menu

Equality before law, Sir Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade. Many Opposition leaders, who condemned Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys sexist remark against the president, alleged that the BJP, while vociferous if comments are made against its women leaders, is largely silent on party leaders accused of crime against women.After a controversy broke out over his Rashtrapatni remark, Chowdhury said it was a slip of the tongue and later apologised to President Droupadi Murmu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 10:01 IST
TMC seeks debate in Parliament on crimes against women after Gujarat BJP MLA accused of rape
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Trinamool Congress has sought a debate in both Houses of Parliament on Monday on the issue of crimes against women, as it targeted the government after a BJP MLA in Gujarat was accused of rape.

TMC Lok Sabha members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor had submitted notices for a discussion on the ''need for prevention of crimes against women'' in light of ''latest reported incidents''.

The sources said the TMC MPs moved the notices after Gujarat Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan was accused of raping and illegally confining a woman.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted the prime minister over the issue and tweeted, ''Lady raped & confined by BJP Guj Minister Arjunsinh for 5 yrs. Expecting Hon'ble @ombirlakota to hand mic to Oppn as SOON as he enters LS on Monday so we can ask PMji to Maafi Maango. Equality before law, Sir! Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade.'' Many Opposition leaders, who condemned Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's ''sexist'' remark against the president, alleged that the BJP, while vociferous if comments are made against its women leaders, is largely silent on party leaders accused of crime against women.

After a controversy broke out over his ''Rashtrapatni'' remark, Chowdhury said it was a ''slip of the tongue'' and later apologised to President Droupadi Murmu.

