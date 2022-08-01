Left Menu

NCP's youth wing to send 'get well soon' letters to Maha governor over his 'anti-Mumbai' remarks

The Nationalist Congress Partys youth wing will send 6,000 letters to Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari in protest against his anti-Mumbai remarks. We, as the youth of Maharashtra, face the question of whether you are the governor of Maharashtra for the welfare of the state or the hatred.

The Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing will send 6,000 letters to Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari in protest against his ''anti-Mumbai'' remarks. The letter wished the governor to recover from the ''illness of hatred against Maharashtra''.

“You consistently insult Maharashtra and the great people in Maharashtra. We, as the youth of Maharashtra, face the question of whether you are the governor of Maharashtra for the welfare of the state or the hatred. You shall honestly follow the oath you had taken to hold the Constitutional post. Hope you will get well soon from the illness of hatred of Maharashtra,” the letter stated.

Nationalist Youth Congress (NYC) office-bearers and local NCP leaders gathered at the General Post Office (GPO) in Nashik and posted a few letters as part of their campaign.

Koshyari had triggered a row with his remarks that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are moved out of Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, ''you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not remain a financial capital''.

He later clarified that his remarks were misconstrued.

