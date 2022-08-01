Left Menu

Russia puzzled by Biden proposal to replace nuclear arms treaty

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-08-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 19:32 IST
A Russian foreign ministry source expressed puzzlement on Monday about a proposal from U.S. President Joe Biden to negotiate a new arms control framework to replace the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026.

Biden said in a statement on Monday that his administration was ready to "expeditiously" negotiate a new framework but that Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States.

"Is this a serious statement or has the White House website been hacked?" a Russian foreign ministry source told Reuters. "If this is still a serious intention, with whom exactly do they intend to discuss it?" (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

