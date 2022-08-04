Left Menu

Mexican journalist killed, adding to media death toll

A journalist and three other people were killed when gunmen stormed into a liquor store that he owned in Mexico's central Guanajuato state, local authorities said Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 01:39 IST
Mexican journalist killed, adding to media death toll

A journalist and three other people were killed when gunmen stormed into a liquor store that he owned in Mexico's central Guanajuato state, local authorities said Wednesday. Ernesto Mendez, who headed local outlet "Tu Voz," had previously received threats, human rights organization Article 19 said.

In addition to his work as a journalist, Mendez was also a local businessman and had been planning the town's fair. Article 19 called on local authorities to consider the crime as related to his work as a journalist.

"With Ernesto, that adds up to 13 murders of journalists in 2022, at least nine of those tied to their work," Article 19 said. Authorities said Mendez and the three others were killed when gunmen burst into his store late Tuesday.

"It wasn't just the owner of the establishment who was killed but sadly others were as well," the mayor of the town, San Luis de la Cruz, told a news conference on Wednesday. The attack also left one person gravely wounded, Mayor Luis Gerardo Sanchez said.

Violence against media workers in Mexico has skyrocketed under the administration of current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to a report by Article 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022