Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 12:28 IST
Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said he is ''not afraid of Narendra Modi'' and will not be ''intimidated'' by the Enforcement Directorate's action in the National Herald case.

Gandhi's reaction came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House in the national capital, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded his residence and the party office here.

Gandhi termed these actions an ''attempt at intimidation''.

''We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi,'' he told reporters outside Parliament. ''They may do whatever they want. It does not matter.'' ''I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do,'' he said in his first response after the ED sealed the Young Indian office.

On the barricading issue, he said ''truth cannot be barricaded'', and added his party will continue to protest. The former Congress chief said the BJP government thinks its can ''silence us by putting some pressure on us''. ''But we will not be silenced,'' he said. ''What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing in this country and against democracy, we will stand against it whatever they may do. It does not matter.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

