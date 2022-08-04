Kuldeep Bishnoi dares Hooda to contest from Adampur seat, gives advice to Congress

Hours after joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday suggested Congress to change its strategy if the party wants to defeat BJP. He further said that he will quit politics if former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda wins the Adampur assembly constituency seat of Hisar district in the upcoming bypolls.

Haryana Assembly secretariat informed the Election Commission (EC) that the Adampur assembly constituency has fallen vacant in the wake of Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi's resignation from this assembly seat. The move will set into motion the exercise to hold a bypoll. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "I would like to suggest to them (Congress party) that the Congress of Indira ji and Rajiv ji, their ideology is something from which the party has completely gone astray. If they have to face BJP once again, they will have to revive that ideology. I was in Congress for a long time, so I was trying to give Rahul Gandhi a chance, but still when the Congress party itself is in self-destruction mode, then what can anyone do? I had said in the media that if Rahul Gandhi satisfies me. Only then, I will vote for Ajay Maken, otherwise, I will vote for BJP."

Bishnoi further advised Congress not to send their workers to protest as they are beaten up on the streets for protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asserted that Gandhis should face the investigation in the National Herald case. Bishnoi said that he decided to join BJP after consulting his voters and told them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks in the interest of the country and should give his support to strengthen them further.

"I wanted to join BJP for a long time now still I wanted to give them one more chance as I had been a Congressman for a long time. But what can one do if Congress is in a self-destruction mode," he added. When asked whether he left Congress because of Bhupinder Hooda, to which he said, "I have not left Congress because of Bhupinder Hooda, but I have joined BJP after being impressed by Narendra Modi ji's vision and his policy."

Challenging Hooda to win the Adampur bypolls, Bishnoi said that if his son loses the election then he will retire from politics. "Hooda had challenged me that if am not afraid then I should resign, see I have shown him by completing the challenge. Hooda always says in the last 10 years he has done work for the development of Haryana. Now, I challenge him that if he wins the Adampur bypolls against my son, I will quit the politics and if he loses, he must leave the pind of Haryana," said Bishnoi.

Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark that he is "not scared" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suppressive government, Bishnoi said that the national agency is doing its job and as a responsible citizen Rahul Gandhi should cooperate with the probe agency and should not bring the workers on the streets for being thrashed by the police. "I do not think that the national agencies that are there work under someone's authority. If those people say that we are clean, then there is no need to panic. What is the need to force workers to protest on the streets when you know the police will thrash them? Answer what ED and income tax is asking and if you are right then you will come out clean," he said.

On claims that Bishnoi has joined BJP under pressure from ED and other investigation agencies, he said, "There was no ED raid on me, only income tax search was done at my house and if I had to join BJP, I would have joined three years ago. If I have to join BJP under investigation agencies pressure then I would have done it in 2019, not after three years when my cases are almost over." Bishnoi said he will strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab.

"As far as joining BJP is concerned, I have the advantage that I will be able to strengthen the party further by conveying the policies of Narendra Modi ji to my workers and leaders. The difference will be seen in the whole of Rajasthan and Haryana in the coming time. I joined the party without any conditions and it was necessary so that I and my colleagues work for the people. I have no other condition other than strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said. Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as the legislator from the Adampur Constituency in Haryana on Wednesday and joined BJP today.

Bishnoi who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana was expelled from all party positions including his status as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)