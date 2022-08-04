Left Menu

Ukrainian foreign minister to tour African states - president

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 20:52 IST
Ukrainian foreign minister to tour African states - president

Ukraine's foreign minister will make a tour of African states this autumn, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"I can't do it now because of the war. I planned before the war, and I am sure that after the war I will do it," the president's office quoted Zelenskiy as saying at an online news conference for African media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

