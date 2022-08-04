Peru's Castillo expects to name new cabinet on Friday

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo expects to swear in a new cabinet on Friday, he told reporters, his fifth in just a year in office, which has been marked by political instability and allegations of corruption.

Castillo on Thursday also testified as part of an investigation into alleged corruption, one of five cases that prosecutors have opened against him.

