Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cong chief sends Tricolour to Bhagwat, asks him to unfurl it at RSS' Nagpur HQ

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:36 IST
Chhattisgarh Cong chief sends Tricolour to Bhagwat, asks him to unfurl it at RSS' Nagpur HQ
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) president Mohan Markam on Friday sent the Tricolour to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and urged him to hoist it at the outfit's headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

A Congress statement said Markam has sent the national flag made from Khadi to Bhagwat via courier and requested that it be unfurled at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on Independence Day.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people of the country to use Tricolour in their DP (display picture or profile picture) of social media accounts from August 2 to 15 and also to hoist the Tricolour atop their homes on August 15. ''But the official Twitter account of the RSS, including that of its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have not put the Tricolour in their social media profiles, rejecting the PM's appeal,'' the release quoted Markam as saying.

Markam asked the PM to request the RSS chief to hoist the Tricolour at the headquarters of his parent organization in Nagpur claiming the national flag had not been hoisted there in the last 52 years, it added.

The Centre has asked people and organisations to observe 75 years of India's Independence by hoisting the national flag as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022