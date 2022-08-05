Uttarakhand: Cong takes out march to Raj Bhawan to protest against price rise, unemployment

Congress workers took out a march to the Raj Bhawan here on Friday as part of the party's countrywide protest against price rise and unemployment.

Led by Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara, the march started from the party office at the Rajpur road but was not allowed by police to go beyond a barricade put up by them at the Hathibarkala chawk. Mahara said ''satyagraha'' is their only weapon against a host of injustices being committed by the BJP-led Centre, including the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, the growing unemployment and the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment, which he termed as a conspiracy to weaken the country.

''The imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items like milk and wheat flour reflects that the country is in the grip of an economic crisis. The country is going Sri Lanka's way under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh also took part in the march, besides a host of other leaders and MLAs.

''Our fight against the injustices of the Centre will go on. We are the voice of the people whose lives have become miserable,'' Arya said.

Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has failed to control both the rising prices and the growing unemployment in the country.

