Strong arguments over Taiwan at 'lively' ASEAN meeting, chair says

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 06-08-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 07:38 IST
The chair of this week's meetings of the regional bloc ASEAN said on Saturday that discussions among foreign ministers over Taiwan tensions were lively and included some strong arguments, but it was better disputes were handled with words.

Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister, said he told a meeting of foreign ministers they must have calm, dignified, polite, and civilised discussions.

"The most important thing is that we continue to talk to each other," he told a news conference.

