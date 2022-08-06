Left Menu

Counting of votes begins for vice presidential election; result expected soon

The counting of votes to declare the next vice president of India began on Saturday. The result is expected soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 18:49 IST
Counting of votes begins for vice presidential election; result expected soon
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes to declare the next vice president of India began on Saturday. The result is expected soon. The voting began earlier this morning at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm.

The contest is between NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, a former West Bengal Governor and the front-runner, and opposition candidate Margret Alva, a former union minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among top political leaders who cast their vote on Saturday in the vice-presidential election. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also cast their votes as did the other MPs.

The Vice-President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. The voting is by secret ballot. The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament. Dr Manmohan Singh, 89, arrived in wheelchair to cast his vote. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also cast his vote besides other MPs. The Vice-President, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, is not a member of the House.

The next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022