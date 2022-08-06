Left Menu

Indian National Army veteran Ishwar Lall Singh dies at 92 in Singapore

Om Shanti, he tweeted.The defence minister met Singh during his last visit to Singapore in November 2019.The Indian High Commission in Singapore also confirmed the demise of Singh.We deeply mourn the loss of INA veteran Ishwar Lall Singh.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:45 IST
Indian National Army veteran Ishwar Lall Singh dies at 92 in Singapore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Ishwar Lall Singh, a 92-year-old Singaporean veteran of the Indian National Army who served under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, died here on Friday, according to his family members.

Singh, who joined the Indian National Army (INA) in 1943 and had interacted with Bose, died of old age.

''We are saddened to inform you regarding the demise of our uncle Ishwar Lall Singh. He passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022,'' Melvinder Singh, one of the nephews of the veteran army officer, told PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of Singh.

''An irreparable loss! The INA veteran, Major (Retd.) Ishwar Lall Singh fought for India's independence with exceptional courage and diligence. I recall my interaction with him during my Singapore visit in November 2019. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,'' he tweeted.

The defence minister met Singh during his last visit to Singapore in November 2019.

The Indian High Commission in Singapore also confirmed the demise of Singh.

''We deeply mourn the loss of INA veteran Ishwar Lall Singh. May his soul rest in peace," said a tweet on the official twitter of the High Commission of India in Singapore.

The INA was a collection of different major ethnic groups, Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs in Singapore and Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022