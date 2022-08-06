Imran Khan's PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on eve of Pakistan's Independence Day

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of former premier Imran Khan on Saturday announced to stage a power show in the capital on the eve of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day.

The decision was taken at PTI’s political committee meeting chaired by Khan. The huddle discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

The party tweeted through its official handle that a political rally would be held in Islamabad on August 13, and the supporters of the party would celebrate on August 14 at the venue of the rally.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that his party would soon decide about holding a rally in Islamabad.

Pakistan celebrates its independence on Aug 14 every year and this year marks 75 years of independence from the British colonial rule.

Khan’s planned rally is reminiscent of 2014 when he launched a march from Lahore on August 14 and reached Islamabad where he gave a sit-in for 126 days and weakened the government of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said that the PTI meeting also discussed the decision by Imran Khan to contest the bye-elections on nine seats. The election would be held on September 25 on seats which fell vacant due to the resignation of PTI lawmakers.

Khan contested the election on five seats in 2018 and won all. However, he later on retained seats which he won from his home district of Mianwali in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)