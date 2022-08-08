Biden welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls for probe of civilian casualties

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday welcomed a truce declared by Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and said he supports an investigation into reports of civilian casualties.

"My administration supports a timely and thorough investigation into all of these reports, and we also call on all parties to fully implement the ceasefire, and to ensure fuel and humanitarian supplies are flowing into Gaza as the fighting subsides," Biden said in a statement.

