Telangana Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy submits resignation to Speaker
Congress legislator from Telangana K Rajgopal Reddy on Monday submitted his resignation as MLA of Munugode to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.The Speakers office confirmed that the resignation has been accepted.Reddy, who had recently quit the Congress, would be joining the BJP on August 21, according to sources in the saffron party.The result of the by-election to Munugode will be historic.
- Country:
- India
Congress legislator from Telangana K Rajgopal Reddy on Monday submitted his resignation as MLA of Munugode to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.
The Speaker's office confirmed that the resignation has been accepted.
Reddy, who had recently quit the Congress, would be joining the BJP on August 21, according to sources in the saffron party.
''The result of the by-election to Munugode will be historic. The result will bring in change in Telangana politics,'' Reddy said after tendering the resignation.
A bypoll to Munugode would be inevitable as the Legislative Assembly elections are more than one year away, towards the end of 2023. A bye-election to a consituency should be held within six months after a seat is declared vacant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Youth Congress workers protest outside Goa restaurant allegedly owned by Smriti Irani's daughter
K’taka Congress to observe 'Mauna Satyagraha' on Tuesday when Sonia appears before ED
Video shows BJP flags in UP Congress office; matter being probed says Oppn
Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders
Congress 2-day 'chintan shivir' in Kerala concludes