PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-08-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:31 IST
Cong promises 300 units free power, Rs 1,500 per month to poor women in poll-bound HP
Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) The Congress on Monday promised 300 units of free electricity to household consumers and a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to poor women if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress' Chief Election Observer for Himachal Pradesh Bhupesh Baghel also promised implementation of the old pension scheme, as done in party-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, within 10 days of assuming power.

The senior Congress leader made the announcements during an interaction with the media here.

To a query on availability of funds, Baghel said suitable provisions will be made in the state budget to fulfil the promises, if his party came to power.

These promises will be included in the party's poll manifesto, which is to be issued soon, he added.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to go to polls in December.

