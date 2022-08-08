Left Menu

75 years of Independence: Telangana govt to screen Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in 552 theatres

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:15 IST
The Telangana government would screen Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in 552 theatres across the state from August 9 to 22 and a total of 22 lakh children would be watching the film.

The film screening is part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence being organised by the state government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who inaugurated the fortnight-long celebrations at an event here on Monday, said he has asked Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for lakhs of students to watch the film. The students should know about the freedom struggle, he said.

''Richard Attenborough's ''Gandhi'', starring Ben Kingsley in the title role, is being displayed in 552 theatres across the state (Telugu & Hindi) free of cost from Aug 9-22nd & a total of 22 lakhs school children will be watching it ''An amazing effort by #Telangana Govt,'' state Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

