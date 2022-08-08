Names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers being finalised: Maha CM

The names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers of the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday are being finalised, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday. ''The names will be finalised by Monday night or on Tuesday,'' the chief minister told reporters in Nanded city in the Marathwada region. ''You will come to know. The names of MLAs are not finalised yet. The names will be finalised by tonight or tomorrow. You will come to know about them tomorrow,'' Shinde said.

He was responding to a query of reporters on the expansion of the cabinet after landing at the Nanded airport this evening.

Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30 along with Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as Deputy CM.

A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday’s ceremony at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde had told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The next round of expansion would take place later, he added.

Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the only two ministers in the state cabinet. PTI AW NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)