Left Menu

Names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers being finalised: Maha CM

The names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers of the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday are being finalised, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday. The names will be finalised by Monday night or on Tuesday, the chief minister told reporters in Nanded city in the Marathwada region.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:39 IST
Names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers being finalised: Maha CM
  • Country:
  • India

The names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers of the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday are being finalised, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday. ''The names will be finalised by Monday night or on Tuesday,'' the chief minister told reporters in Nanded city in the Marathwada region. ''You will come to know. The names of MLAs are not finalised yet. The names will be finalised by tonight or tomorrow. You will come to know about them tomorrow,'' Shinde said.

He was responding to a query of reporters on the expansion of the cabinet after landing at the Nanded airport this evening.

Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30 along with Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as Deputy CM.

A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday’s ceremony at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde had told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The next round of expansion would take place later, he added.

Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the only two ministers in the state cabinet. PTI AW NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022