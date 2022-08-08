Left Menu

'Tiranga yatra' in Delhi on Tuesday, to cover 8 places visited by Mahatma Gandhi: BJP's Vijay Goel

08-08-2022
BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday said a 'tiranga yatra' will be held in Delhi on August 9 and it will pass through eight locations that were visited by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar will also take part in the march that will start from the Red Fort at 10 am, he said.

''Thousands of people from different sections and age groups will participate in the yatra that will begin from Red Fort and proceed towards Chandni Chowk.

''With the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a new spirit amongst the citizens across the country,'' Goel said.

The 'tiranga yatra' will cover eight places in Chandni Chowk, including Katra Kushal Rai road, Marwadi Sarvajanik Pustakalaya, Gandhi Maidan, Sangam theatre and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, that Mahatma Gandhi visited and held meetings at during the freedom movement, he said.

The central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

