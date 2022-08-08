Left Menu

Illegally-run madarsas must be inspected, says MP minister; cites chances of human trafficking

Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur has said illegally-run madarsas may be used for human trafficking and a probe must be carried out against such facilities.The states Minister for Culture, Tourism and Spiritualism was speaking to reporters on Sunday.The office bearers of the childrens commission recently carried out surprise inspections of such illegally-run madrasas.

Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur has said illegally-run madarsas may be used for human trafficking and a probe must be carried out against such facilities.

The state's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Spiritualism was speaking to reporters on Sunday.

''The office bearers of the children's commission recently carried out surprise inspections of such illegally-run madrasas. They found that 30-40 children were kept without a healthy environment. There was insufficient arrangement for food. I fear it may be a case of human trafficking,” Thakur alleged.

''All madarsas that are not approved by the Madarsa Board and not having the requisite recommendation of the District Education Officer must be inspected,'' she further said.

Thakur has made statements against madarsas earlier as well and had linked them to rise in fundamentalism.

