Rajasthan CM writes to PM Modi seeking national monument status for Mangarh Dham
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking national monument status for the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district in the state.In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said that in 1913, the British Army opened fire on tribals who had gathered in Mangarh of Banswara district under the leadership of Govind Guru.
In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said that in 1913, the British Army opened fire on tribals who had gathered in Mangarh of Banswara district under the leadership of Govind Guru. Over 1,500 of them sacrificed their lives, Gehlot said. ''In order to pay rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the tribals and the contribution of Govind Guru, the state Government built Tribal Freedom Struggle Museum at Mangarh Dham. Along with this, a road has been constructed till Mangarh Dham and various works have been taken up for the development of this site,'' he said.
Gehlot urged the prime minister to give national monument status to Mangarh Dham, so that tribute can be paid to the great saint Govind Guru, according to a release.
