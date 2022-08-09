Left Menu

Quit India movement reminds us that unity is our greatest strengths: Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 09:57 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (ANI/File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the anniversary of the Quit India movement is an occasion to resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and harmonious.

The decisive campaign against the British rule was launched this day in 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi's call at the Bombay session of the Congress in his famous ''do or die'' speech.

In a tweet marking the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Naidu said the day reminds us that unity is one of our greatest strengths. ''As we remember the selfless sacrifices and tireless efforts of our freedom fighters, let us resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and harmonious,'' he said.

That, the vice president said, will be a true tribute to those great men and women.

