Great blend of experience, passion to deliver good governance: PM on Maha Cabinet expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the new ministers in the Maharashtra government and said the team is a great blend of administrative experience and the passion to deliver good governance.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after he took oath and 18 legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after he took oath and 18 legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai. Those who took oath as ministers include nine each from the Shinde group of the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to all those who took oath as Ministers in the Maharashtra Government today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience and the passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state.''

