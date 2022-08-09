Left Menu

Activists angry as Maha government fails to induct women in expanded cabinet

This shows the BJPs mindset, said Sule.The 18 ministers included nine each from the BJP and the Shinde camp.As the controversy raged, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said women will get appropriate representation in the state government.The objection that there is no woman minister in the newly-formed cabinet will be addressed soon.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:25 IST
Activists angry as Maha government fails to induct women in expanded cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

Rights activists have expressed disappointment over the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra failing to induct women into the cabinet which was expanded on Tuesday after 41 days. Eighteen MLAs, including state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai. The list doesn't include women, a move being panned by politicians and women's rights activists. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said not inducting women shows the ''BJP's mindset''.

“Maharashtra was the first state in the country to give the reservation for women. When 50 per cent of India's population is women, they are not represented in the state cabinet. This shows the BJP's mindset,” said Sule.

The 18 ministers included nine each from the BJP and the Shinde camp.

As the controversy raged, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said women will get appropriate representation in the state government.

''The objection that there is no woman minister in the newly-formed cabinet will be addressed soon. Women representatives will get appropriate representation in our cabinet,'' Fadnavis said in Pune.

Activist Trupti Desai of Bhumata Brigade, who had spearheaded a protest for women's entry at the Shani temple in the Ahmednagar district in 2016, expressed disappointment over not a single woman legislator finding a place in the Shinde cabinet. This is an insult to women in general in the progressive state like Maharashtra, she alleged. Social activist Kiran Moghe said not inducting women is ''shocking'', especially when the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

''I wonder that they did not find any capable woman who can be inducted in the cabinet,'' Moghe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022