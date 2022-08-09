TMC welcomes pol development in Bihar

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quitting the BJP-led NDA and said no ally can safeguard its identity in the saffron camp as BJP with its ''grab all politics'' does not believe in the existence of regional parties.

On a day of fast-moving political developments, Nitish Kumar, who leads JD(U) split with his ally, the BJP for the second time in eight years and submitted his resignation as the NDA chief minister and is likely to form a new government with the support of RJD, Congress and Left Parties.

''No political party in NDA is safe with an alliance partner like the BJP. The BJP does not believe in smaller or regional parties' existence. Its policy ensures the wiping out of regional parties even if they are their allies. Such a development was waiting to happen,'' TMC chief national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said.

TMC, he said, is keeping a close watch on the political situation in the neighbouring state.

''We don't have any political or organisational presence in Bihar. But if BJP is defeated in Bihar then the people of West Bengal will indeed be very happy,'' he said. Referring to the change of guard in Maharashtra, Ray said BJP's ''grab all politics'' will be the reason for its ''doom in the coming days''.

