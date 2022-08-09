Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:07 IST
Delhi LG objects to Sisodia's allegations against Baijal, asks CM to rein in colleagues
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday expressed ''grave objection'' over ''deliberately misleading'' and ''baseless'' allegations levelled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia against his predecessor Anil Baijal amid the excise policy row.

Saxena also advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure his colleagues refrain from such ''petty behaviour'', the Raj Niwas said on Twitter.

Sisodia, who also heads the excise department, had last Saturday accused Baijal of changing his stand on the excise policy and blocking liquor vends in non-conforming areas of Delhi by putting a condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baijal rejected as ''baseless and motivated'' charges levelled against him by Sisodia and said it was an attempt by a ''desperate man to save his own skin''.

''LG Shri V K Saxena, having read the clear & categorical statement issued by former LG, Sri Anil Baijal, expressed grave objection to the deliberately misleading, baseless & motivated allegations made by Shri Manish Sisodia & other AAP leaders against Shri Baijal over last few days,'' the Raj Niwas said in a tweet.

''Shri Saxena has advised the Chief Minister, Shri Arvind Kejriwal to ensure that his colleagues in the Government and party, refrain from such petty behaviour and statements,'' it said.

Saxena has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 and approved suspension of several excise officials.

The Delhi government has already rolled back the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

