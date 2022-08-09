Left Menu

Nitish's exit from NDA a shot in the arm for Opposition: DMK

The ruling DMK on Tuesday said its president M K Stalins vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumars JDU pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar. Apparently, the DMK leader indicated that such mobilization of anti-BJP forces would eventually dislodge the Saffron party from the seat of power at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:30 IST
Nitish's exit from NDA a shot in the arm for Opposition: DMK
Caretaker Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK on Tuesday said its president M K Stalin's vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar. To take on the Saffron party at the Centre, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said that his party president M K Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had batted for opposition parties to join hands, well ahead of the Presidential election held last month. This vision of his party chief to fight the BJP nationally, has now gained momentum and it would pick up more traction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharathi told PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as NDA Chief Minister to stake claim to form a new government after being unanimously declared the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance. Apparently, the DMK leader indicated that such mobilization of anti-BJP forces would eventually dislodge the Saffron party from the seat of power at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022