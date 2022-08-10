HP: CM Thakur attends Raksha Bandhan programme in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday attended a programme in Shimla to mark the festival of Raksha Bandhan. "Nothing is possible without the contribution of women, whether it is running the government or running a family," CM Thakur said addressing the public gathering.

On the occasion, several students and women present at the event tied rakhi to the Chief Minister. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals in the country which marks the bond of love between the siblings and will be celebrated nationwide on August 11.

It is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year. The month of Savan is considered an auspicious period among the Hindus and Lord Shiva is worshipped every Monday during this entire time. Meanwhile, during the day, school students also tied 'Rakhi' to the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Attari-Wagah border.

Earlier on August 6, the students of various schools handed over Rakhi, made by them, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The students made the rakhi for the soldiers guarding the borders. Rural women in different parts of Himachal Pradesh were contributing to preserving the Himalayan region and the environment by making Rakhis and other gift items using dried-up pine needles.

The Karwan Society and The Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) jointly trained the women, here, for making Rakhi and other gift items from pine needles for the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival in India. The organizers have earlier trained only 22 women from the rural areas in 2017, since then more than 500 women have been recorded to participate in making rakhi and other gift items using environment-friendly materials including pine needles.

According to the HIPA's data, around 11 per cent forests of Pine trees were damaged in forest fires and after that, these women started using waste pine needles in the Solan and Shimla districts of the state. Women are very happy to contribute to the environment and are appealing to the women in the region to buy the Rakhi made by them from Pine needles. These women were happy as they are getting a chance to make products from pine needles which helps them earn their own money, making them self-dependent. (ANI)

