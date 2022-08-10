Left Menu

JD(U)-RJD alliance should become genuine start to bring together secular forces, says Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar should not be limited to government formation but become a genuine start to bring together secular and democratic forces in the country.Her comments came after JDU leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister and RJDs Tejashwi Yadav as deputy chief minister.Congratulations to Nitish Kumar ji yadavtejashwi.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:29 IST
JD(U)-RJD alliance should become genuine start to bring together secular forces, says Mehbooba
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar should not be limited to government formation but become a genuine start to bring together secular and democratic forces in the country.

Her comments came after JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as deputy chief minister.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar ji & @yadavtejashwi. This shouldn't be a mere formation of a government but a genuine start to bring secular & democratic forces together. Regional parties have & will always play a crucial role in fighting communal & divisive elements," Mehbooba tweeted.

Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022