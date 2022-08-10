Sunil Bansal appointed BJP's national general secretary
BJP leader Sunil Bansal was on Wednesday appointed the partys national general secretary and will be in-charge for West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.Bansal was general secretary organisation in Uttar Pradesh. He will be replaced by Dharampal in this position, a party statement said. The statement added that Karamveer has been appointed as general secretary in the partys Jharkhand unit.
