Sunil Bansal appointed BJP's national general secretary

BJP leader Sunil Bansal was on Wednesday appointed the partys national general secretary and will be in-charge for West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.Bansal was general secretary organisation in Uttar Pradesh. He will be replaced by Dharampal in this position, a party statement said. The statement added that Karamveer has been appointed as general secretary in the partys Jharkhand unit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:44 IST
