Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal, enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood: Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (AN): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister while adding that Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood. On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, a large number of women of the state tied rakhi to the Chief Minister at his residence and Chief Sevak Sadan auditorium and wished him a long life.

"The festival of Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister. The festival communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood. Festivals are our identity. Festivals play an important role in maintaining the ancient culture," he said. The Chief Minister said that our mother power has a big role in the development of the state.

"Our mothers and sisters have also contributed a lot in breaking the myth of the same party not forming the government for the second time in the state," he said. Dhami said that the standard of living of the women of the state should be high and we are constantly striving to bring revolutionary changes in their lives.

He said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the symbol of mother power, to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. With the arrangement to provide three gas cylinders to poor women in the state, the old age pension to both the old husband and wife has been increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 per month.

"It is our endeavour to make Uttarakhand a drug-free and corruption-free state. For this, the formation of Anti-Narcotics Cell and restructuring of the structure of Vigilance, 1064 No. has been issued for complaints," he said. Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers' wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)