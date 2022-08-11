Left Menu

Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal, enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister while adding that Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-08-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 08:02 IST
Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal, enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood: Dhami
Women tied rakhi to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (AN): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister while adding that Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood. On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, a large number of women of the state tied rakhi to the Chief Minister at his residence and Chief Sevak Sadan auditorium and wished him a long life.

"The festival of Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister. The festival communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood. Festivals are our identity. Festivals play an important role in maintaining the ancient culture," he said. The Chief Minister said that our mother power has a big role in the development of the state.

"Our mothers and sisters have also contributed a lot in breaking the myth of the same party not forming the government for the second time in the state," he said. Dhami said that the standard of living of the women of the state should be high and we are constantly striving to bring revolutionary changes in their lives.

He said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the symbol of mother power, to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. With the arrangement to provide three gas cylinders to poor women in the state, the old age pension to both the old husband and wife has been increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 per month.

"It is our endeavour to make Uttarakhand a drug-free and corruption-free state. For this, the formation of Anti-Narcotics Cell and restructuring of the structure of Vigilance, 1064 No. has been issued for complaints," he said. Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers' wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
2
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022