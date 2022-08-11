Left Menu

Union Minister Kishan Reddy leads 'Tiranga Bike Rally' in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:49 IST
Union Minister Kishan Reddy leads 'Tiranga Bike Rally' in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the citizens to hoist or display the national flag at their houses on August 15, as part of 'Azadki ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Reddy, who participated in a 'Tiranga Bike Rally' here as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, said there should be no home in the country where the tricolour is not hoisted.

Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, rode a bike, accompanied by a large number of supporters, as part of the rally.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from people belonging to various sections of the society, he said.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the Tiranga (Tricolour) home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. PTI SJR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022