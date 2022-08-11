Union Minister Kishan Reddy leads 'Tiranga Bike Rally' in Hyderabad

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the citizens to hoist or display the national flag at their houses on August 15, as part of 'Azadki ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Reddy, who participated in a 'Tiranga Bike Rally' here as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, said there should be no home in the country where the tricolour is not hoisted.

Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, rode a bike, accompanied by a large number of supporters, as part of the rally.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from people belonging to various sections of the society, he said.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the Tiranga (Tricolour) home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. PTI SJR ROH ROH

