Goa CM felicitates state freedom fighters; stresses need to imbibe spirit of patriotism

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday felicitated five freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of the state, and called for the need to imbibe the spirit of patriotism while urging people to work for the welfare of the country. He also unfurled the national flag at the historic Aguada Jail as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. The freedom fighters were felicitated at the erstwhile Aguada Jail, where they had been imprisoned during the liberation struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has listed 400 such places where tricolours should be unfurled as they represent freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and Goa's liberation. ''When Portuguese came here, Goa was a rich territory. But during their 400 years of rule, they looted the region,'' he said. ''On the occasion of 75 years of India's Independence, we should imbibe patriotism and work for the welfare of the country,'' he said. Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961, about 14 years after the country achieved independence. Referring to it, Sawant said that while the country was enjoying freedom, our freedom fighters were still in this prison.

''Even after Goa's liberation struggle, some freedom fighters continued to languish in Portuguese prisons for 7-8 years,'' the chief minister said.

Sawant said the Aguada jail, which was turned into a museum, would be open for the public from September 1 onwards. The museum will narrate the history of this jail, that is located at the foot of the fort.

During the entire year, the students will be allowed to see the museum free of cost, he added.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and others were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)